ASA Says Annual Meeting Will Feature ‘Something For Everyone’

ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher, AMAM, said he is especially excited about the offerings for shop owners and their staffs at this year’s upcoming ASA Annual Business Meeting & Conference.

“There’s something for everyone,” Fisher said. “It will give members and their staffs the opportunity to receive much-needed technical training and keep up with the latest in ever-changing technology.”

The conference, which is being held April 30 through May 2 in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, community of Hurst, will feature numerous course offerings and a full slate of impressive instructors.

Early Bird registration – which offers $50 savings on the $249 full-event cost – is coming to a close on Sunday, March 24.

Courses available during the meeting will include:

• ADAS Technical Training – presented by Standard Motor Products

• Vehicle Design & Technology – presented by Tom McGee, Spanesi

• Pay Programs That Guarantee More Productive Employees + Happier Customers – presented by Bob Cooper, Elite Worldwide

• Transformational Service Advisor & the 4 Pillars – president by Jeremy O’Neal, owner of AdvisorFix

• Maximizing Profits: Selling Diagnostic Services – also presented by O’Neal

There also will be an “Industry Panel Discussion,” which will be moderated by Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of Industry Relations, and Jeremy O’Neal, owner of AdvisorFix.

To learn more about the meeting and conference, click here.

To learn more about the classes and instructors, click here.

To register, click here.