ASA Partners With Kukui To Enable Shops To Build Competitive Websites

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has joined forces with Kukui as its latest Sponsored Benefit Provider. ASA Sponsored Benefit Provider companies provide special-priced member services and products to ASA members to help offset their everyday business costs.

Kukui provides businesses with a custom marketing website platform that integrates with each business’ point of sale system. This provides Kukui’s clients with quantitative data showing their return on investment, the number of new clients based on their POS system, statistics revealing their customer retention rate and areas to improve their business through the tracking of phone calls, appointment forms and feedback from customer reviews.

Thanks to the ASA-Kukui agreement, ASA members will receive:

An annual rebate of $295 to apply toward the cost of national membership in ASA;

An annual savings of $1,800 when they sign up for the Kukui program, and

A 50-percent discount on a one-time setup fee.

For more information about this new member benefit, visit Kukui’s profile at ASA.savings4members.com, an online benefits portfolio. ASA members also get an in-depth look at the Kukui benefit by watching this online webinar. To take advantage of this special offer, shops must be members of ASA.