News/Automotive Service Association (ASA)
ago

ASA Opposes Pennsylvania Vehicle Emissions Modification Bills

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Auto Care Industry Projected To Reach $405B By 2020: Auto Care Association

Motorcar Parts Of America Receives Vendor Recognition Award From AutoZone

Spectra Premium Receives 2019 AutoZone Extra Miler Award

MAHLE Aftermarket Launches Video Series Documenting Petty's Garage Build Of Dodge Challenger

ASA Opposes Pennsylvania Vehicle Emissions Modification Bills

GB Remanufacturing Introduces Ford 6.0L PremiumPACK

AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates And Honors Top-Performing Vendors

Bar's Leaks Now Offers Super Leak Fix

Automotive Distribution Network Launches Next Repair America Promotion For Repair Shops

Aeromotive Introduces Summer Rebates Program

Four Republican Pennsylvania senators, Sens. Judith Ward, Elder Vogel, Patrick Stefano and Wayne Langerholc, have introduced a quartet of bills aimed at modifying Pennsylvania’s vehicle emissions and maintenance program. The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is asking its members in Pennsylvania to oppose these bills by contacting state legislators via ASA’s legislative advocacy website, TakingtheHill.com.

According to ASA, the senators argue that “vehicle emissions testing has become less effective at reducing air pollution, particularly due to newer, more fuel-efficient vehicles entering the fleet.” The State Senate Committee on Transportation held roll call votes June 12 for each of these bills, all of which received a majority of “yeas.”

ASA argues that “these bills are moving without careful review or taking into consideration the impact on small business owners and other stakeholders.”

In addition, ASA has urged Pennsylvania repairers and motorists to go to TakingtheHill.com to send a letter in opposition to these bills impacting Pennsylvania’s emissions program. The ASA has also prepared a fill-in-the-blank letter opposing the bills.

Article courtesy TIRE REVIEW.

Show Full Article