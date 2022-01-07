 ASA Focuses on Membership, New Organizational Model
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

ASA Focuses on Membership, New Organizational Model

on

ZF Showcases Smart Vehicle Technologies at CES

on

PPG Adds Online Training For Commercial Vehicle Paint Techs

on

Pep Boys Donates $100,000 To Bob Woodruff Foundation
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Roger McCollum Says Leadership Starts Voluntarily (VIDEO) Video

Roger McCollum Says Leadership Starts Voluntarily (VIDEO)

Why Does A Fuel Pump Have Springs? (VIDEO) Video
play

Why Does A Fuel Pump Have Springs? (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

ASA Focuses on Membership, New Organizational Model

 

on

The Automotive Service Association announced it officially launched its new and innovative organizational model — the result of a complex Affiliate dues structure. Realizing the need for a more simplified model, ASA implemented the changes, making it easy and more convenient for shops to join and have a better membership experience.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Blair Calvo, ASA’s vice president of Regional Services and interim executive director, said the new model would allow ASA to continue its strong advocacy efforts at the state, local and national levels. ASA is the only trade association representing independent repairers with full-time representation in Washington, D.C. 

“Removing the hurdles to joining will make it easier for other mechanical and collision facilities to join, which will help strengthen our numbers and influence on important legislative issues such as data access, electric vehicles, state vehicle inspections and others,” she said.

In addition to its legislative initiatives, the association said it will be focused on expanding its educational opportunities at the regional and national levels including these upcoming events:

Advertisement
  • ASA Mountain Region: Jan. 21-22, 2022 – Summit: Training to New Heights will be taking place in Denver. 
  • ASA Southeast Region Live: Jan. 29 – Will be taking place in Jacksonville, Florida, and will feature technical and management training by Eric Ziegler, Rick White and Mike Cleary. The training is highly personalized and will be delivered in small, actionable steps that owners and their teams can implement right away.
  • At the national level, ASA has an impressive lineup of Webinar Wednesday topics and monthly releases of the Technology & Telematics Forum Podcast.
  • More Regional events are being added to the calendar regularly.

“We understand that continuing to learn and grow is key to success as a business owner,” said Fred Hules Jr., ASA chairman. “ASA is proud to be the strongest and most established organization to provide valuable educational opportunities to help owners and their teams. As a business owner, I personally benefit from the training ASA provides. I’m excited to lead and be a part of helping our members run their businesses with confidence and great success.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: ASE Free Webinar: How To Select The Correct Gasket Maker

News: SMP Awards $50,000 Across 3 Scholarship Programs

News: Rev Parts, OnPart Announce New Integration

News: ASE Webinar: Using Diagnostic Tools for Successful Repair

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService