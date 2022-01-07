ASA Focuses on Membership, New Organizational Model

The Automotive Service Association announced it officially launched its new and innovative organizational model — the result of a complex Affiliate dues structure. Realizing the need for a more simplified model, ASA implemented the changes, making it easy and more convenient for shops to join and have a better membership experience.
Blair Calvo, ASA’s vice president of Regional Services and interim executive director, said the new model would allow ASA to continue its strong advocacy efforts at the state, local and national levels. ASA is the only trade association representing independent repairers with full-time representation in Washington, D.C.
“Removing the hurdles to joining will make it easier for other mechanical and collision facilities to join, which will help strengthen our numbers and influence on important legislative issues such as data access, electric vehicles, state vehicle inspections and others,” she said.
In addition to its legislative initiatives, the association said it will be focused on expanding its educational opportunities at the regional and national levels including these upcoming events:
- ASA Mountain Region: Jan. 21-22, 2022 – Summit: Training to New Heights will be taking place in Denver.
- ASA Southeast Region Live: Jan. 29 – Will be taking place in Jacksonville, Florida, and will feature technical and management training by Eric Ziegler, Rick White and Mike Cleary. The training is highly personalized and will be delivered in small, actionable steps that owners and their teams can implement right away.
- At the national level, ASA has an impressive lineup of Webinar Wednesday topics and monthly releases of the Technology & Telematics Forum Podcast.
- More Regional events are being added to the calendar regularly.
“We understand that continuing to learn and grow is key to success as a business owner,” said Fred Hules Jr., ASA chairman. “ASA is proud to be the strongest and most established organization to provide valuable educational opportunities to help owners and their teams. As a business owner, I personally benefit from the training ASA provides. I’m excited to lead and be a part of helping our members run their businesses with confidence and great success.”