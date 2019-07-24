News
Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships Awarded

The Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships, awarded annually to honor the memory of the late founder of Federated Auto Parts, have been presented to 13 exceptional students preparing for careers in the auto care industry. 

The Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships are administered through the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, where Federated Auto Parts serves as a Gold Lifetime Trustee. The following students were awarded the prestigious scholarships for the 2019-‘20 academic year: 

·     John Besozzi of Grafton, Ohio

·     Liam Brennan of Penobscot, Maine

·     Patrick Brooks of Melville, New York

·     Cole Cowher of Roanoke, Virginia

·     Ethan Dyke of Troy, Ohio

·     Hunter Grimm of Virginia Beach, Virginia

·     Wilson Hertzler of Kittanning, Pennsylvania

·     Cole Niemann of Old Bridge, New Jersey

·     Brooke Peckham of Grand Rapids, Michigan

·     Kayla Resco of Crozet, Virginia

·     Madison Russ of Townshend, Vermont

·     Miles Spearman of Youngstown, Ohio

·     Gabriel Yaich of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

“Each year scholarships are awarded in memory of my father, who founded Federated in 1985 and was an education advocate throughout his life,” said Bo Fisher, chairman of Federated Auto Parts. “Before his career in the aftermarket, my father was a teacher and I know he would be very proud to know that so many deserving students have received scholarships in his name.”

