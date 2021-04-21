Connect with us

Art Fisher Memorial Award Presented To Charlie Crouse

 

Federated Auto Parts presented its most prestigious member honor, the Art Fisher Memorial Award, to Charlie Crouse, owner of TBA & Oil Warehouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The award was announced during the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) national conference and expo.

“The Art Fisher Memorial award is the highest recognition available to our membership,” said Sue Godschalk, president of Federated Auto Parts. “Although the award is presented annually, it really recognizes the long-term dedication that an individual has provided through their support, involvement, counsel and loyalty to the Federated group.

“Charlie Crouse is the true epitome of a Federated member – hardworking, knowledgeable and dedicated. He is always willing to share his expertise and best practices with other Federated members and volunteers his time to represent Federated in the industry. I know Art would be very proud that Charlie has received this special recognition,” she added.

Crouse started his career at TBA & Oil Warehouse in 1997 and in 2009, he purchased the company from his father. A former member of the Federated board of governors and Co-Man council, Crouse serves on the Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) council of governors. He is also the current learning officer and incoming chairman of the Young President’s Organization (YPO) of Indiana. A graduate of Indiana University, Crouse has a triple major in finance, business process management and productions/operations.

Named after Federated founder Art Fisher, the Art Fisher Memorial Award is presented annually to a member who had demonstrated unwavering dedication to the success of Federated Auto Parts, its members and initiatives. Award recipients also have a history of sharing their time and expertise for the benefit of all members and have served in industry roles, representing the interests of the Federated membership.  

