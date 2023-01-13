Are You Ready to Rock in 2023?

Unless you’ve been on a remote desert island the past few weeks, you’ve likely seen some intriguing teasers for the latest brand launched under the Babcox Media umbrella – Vehicle Care RockStars. If you have seen it, I’m sure you have some questions.

It can be tough to articulate exactly what defines a RockStar. Is it Mick Jagger’s swagger? Eddie Vedder joyously stagediving into a crowd? Eminem’s clever lyrical prowess or Beyonce’s ability to inspire viral TikTok dances? Elvis’s upturned lip? Is it Slash’s iconic top hat and leather jacket? Dave Grohl’s infectious anthems?

Perhaps the essence of what makes a RockStar is in the eye of the beholder. Tough to define but you just KNOW it when you see it. Once you’ve stood in the crowd and watched them work their magic, your world is changed just a little (or a lot) because of it.

This is not a phenomenon unique to the music industry, however. We have world-changing RockStars here in the Vehicle Care Industry, too …

So now we are handing you the mic. It’s time to put our own Vehicle Care RockStars up on stage and let them take the bow they so deserve. The new Vehicle Care RockStars brand is dedicated to not only putting today’s professionals in the spotlight, but also to amplifying their journey in a new, modern and electrifying way. Each month, the Vehicle Care RockStars brand, in partnership with other Babcox Media brands, will take a multimedia approach to profile each Vehicle Care RockStar, offering an inside look at a master of their craft, how they work, play and rock each day. In addition, Babcox Media has partnered with AAPEX to celebrate these RockStars live and in-person at the industry’s largest annual gathering in 2023.

Jay Burkhart, a 30-year veteran of the Vehicle Care industry widely known across market segments, will serve as executive director of the selection committee. Nominations for the 2023 Class of Vehicle Care RockStars will be considered in all the following market segments: Aftermarket Distribution & Repair; Tire Dealers & Distributors; Transmission; Collision Repair; Heavy Duty; New Car Dealers; Powersports; Performance; Car Wash; Tools & Equipment; and Training & Education.

Have You Ever Met a RockStar?

Maybe it’s you – an entrepreneur who has put the blood, sweat and tears into creating a million-dollar service business from scratch. Or, maybe you watched a leader in your organization transform the way you do business today with innovative, out-of-the-box thinking that saved lives and jobs during the pandemic. Perhaps a visionary in your circle invented a product or process that cuts repair or delivery time in half. Or, maybe it’s a CEO with an intangible charisma and character who has united a global team to work under one singular, powerful mission.

Just as in the music world, in the Vehicle Care Industry, no two RockStars are alike. They all bring something unique, something never seen before to the stage that makes them unforgettable. It’s time to meet today’s Vehicle Care RockStars, and we are asking you to help get us backstage.

The deadline to submit a nomination for the 2023 Class of Vehicle Care RockStars is Feb. 15, 2023.

Details on the nomination process, criteria and more can be found at: VehicleCareRockStars.com or by scanning the QR code here.