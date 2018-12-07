News/Applied Computer Resources
ago

Applied Computer Resources Introduces Bay-masteR Tech

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

Applied Computer Resources has just released Bay-masteR Tech, a cloud based solution providing both SMS (Shop Management Software) with a full suite of Technical Data powered by MOTOR.

Bay-masteR SMS can be configured to meet your shops individual needs; texting, digital inspections with quotes, electronic signatures, photos are just a few of the features available. Use your smart phone or tablet to scan the car’s vin, automatically creating a work order. On-line parts lookup, pricing and ordering combined with scheduling and email marketing/reminders are just a few of the endless features available to you.

Bay-masteR SMS can even connect to your tire distributor for real time pricing and ordering.

Bay-masteR Tech powered by MOTOR puts the latest technical data with procedures and error codes at your finger tips.

Get Bay-masteR Tech with all the tech data options for only  $99/month. Bay-masteR SMS starts at $40/month, or get the both at the promotional rate of $114/month.

For your free trial and more information, go to Bay-masteR.com or call 800-922-2378

 

 

