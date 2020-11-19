APOLLO-D9 Training Modules Added to Snap-on Website

To help professional technicians navigate the features and functionality of the new APOLLO-D 9 diagnostic tool, Snap-on has added eight Training Solutions videos to its website at http://diagnostics.snapon.com/trainingsolutions that can be viewed free-of-charge.

The Training Solutions videos teach technicians how they can get the most out of their APOLLO-D 9 diagnostic tool through short instructional sessions on specific topics, allowing them to quickly get answers on different aspects of tool operation. Topics include controls and basic set up instructions, vehicle identification, Intelligent Diagnostics, scan data functions, functional tests, quick lookups, global OBD II, previous vehicles and data, and more. Visit the Snap-on website for a complete list of subjects.

Training Solutions videos provide quality product training that is available to technicians 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week, when it is most convenient for them. They can revisit the training sessions as often as necessary to learn at their own pace and comfort level.