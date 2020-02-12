APH Presents Outstanding Supplier Awards

Automotive Parts Headquarters Inc. (APH) , a Minnesota-based aftermarket auto parts distributor and store group, recognized outstanding supplier achievements from 2019 with all of its store owners, managers and salespeople present at its annual Winter Conference held at Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd, Minnesota.

The employees of APH helped determine recipients of the supplier awards, which were presented by John Bartlett, executive chairman, and Corey Bartlett, president and CEO.

“We’re pleased to recognize our top suppliers for their outstanding support of our organization,” said Corey Bartlett. “Strong partnerships, like the ones we have with Castair, East Penn Manufacturing, PartsWatch, Standard Motor Products, S.U.R.&R., TrakMotive and WIX Filters are essential for our continued growth. We really appreciate the significant efforts these companies put forth to help us grow our business, and we’re delighted to once again celebrate their accomplishments, especially during the kickoff of our 100th anniversary celebration.”

The Bartletts presented the following awards:

Rising Star – TrakMotive

Spirit of APH – S.U.R.&R.

Specialty Supplier – Castair

Outstanding Training Support – Standard Motor Products Inc.

Outstanding Technology Support – PartsWatch

Outstanding Marketing Support – WIX Filters

Outstanding Sales Support – East Penn Manufacturing

Supplier of the Year – WIX Filters