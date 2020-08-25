APC Receives Award From The Group

APC Automotive Technologies, LLC , a leading supplier of automotive, light truck and heavy-duty replacement parts, has just been named as “Outstanding Vendor Of The Year” by The Automotive Parts Services Group ( The Group ). The announcement was made during The Group’s 2020 “Together Towards Tomorrow” National Member Conference & Expo, which was held from Aug. 18-21.

This prestigious award recognizes APC Automotive Technologies as the organization’s most preferred vendor and was voted on by all Pronto and Federated members. It is the highest supplier-partner award given annually by The Group. More than 900 members, vendors and associates participated in The Group’s conference and expo, attending a virtual series of general sessions and informational meetings as well as taking part in a first-ever virtual vendor expo.

Charlie Kirkland, VP, program group sales, APC Automotive Technologies with 2020 Outstanding Vendor Of The Year Award

The Automotive Parts Services Group team made the following statement, “Each year our members vote for the vendors who are leaders in different categories. The vendors selected provide outstanding value and support and are typically companies that members value as partners. The Outstanding Vendor Of The Year is a company that members view as extremely important and dedicated to their success. This honor is reserved for companies who consistently perform at high levels in most areas and are viewed as partners who can be counted on when challenges arise. And it works both ways. This year’s winner is APC Automotive Technologies. This important supplier has maintained unwavering support and commitment. Their team continues to be focused on our member’s success and we have continued to have outstanding growth together. Their dedication to our membership along with the strong relationships that exist provide the foundation required to be the Outstanding Vendor Of The Year.”

Tribby Warfield, APC Automotive Technologies chairman & CEO, noted, “On behalf of the entire APC team, it is an exceptional honor to receive this prestigious award from one of the industry’s premier aftermarket suppliers. Being named ‘Outstanding Vendor Of The Year’ by The Group is a significant accomplishment and a direct testament to the tenacity and resilience of each and every one of our team members’ ability to adapt through unprecedented times and a challenging business environment.”

The Automotive Parts Services Group purchases all undercar product categories from APC Automotive Technologies (both brake and emissions components), with Centric Parts being the largest overall supplier by volume.