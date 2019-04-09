As a component of Automotive Parts Associates’ (APA) multi-faceted rebranding strategy, the nonprofit cooperative has announced the launch of its new website www.APA.parts. The overhauled site features a contemporary design with engaging and enhanced content to give visitors a comprehensive and accurate representation of the organization’s modern identity.

In addition to providing information for those interested in learning more about APA, the new site also serves as a portal with resources for shareholders to connect with each other and with suppliers to grow their businesses together as partners.

“We are elated to unveil the new site as a part of our rebranding strategy with an online presence that communicates exactly who we are with the flexibility to adapt and add new features as needed to best serve our shareholders and suppliers needs as the aftermarket industry continues to change. We are looking forward watching the site evolve while keeping an authentic message and identity of Automotive Parts Associates,” said APA Marketing Manager, Sara Griewing.

The site will be updated regularly with news, events and promotions. Visitors are encouraged to explore the site and visit the Contact Us page for more information about APA.