APA Awards 2020 Spring Promotion Winners

Automotive Parts Associates (APA) awarded three grand prize and three first place winners in its annual 2020 spring customer-loyalty APA Nashville Roadtrip giveaway promotion.

The grand prize winners were awarded the cash equivalent for the all-expenses-paid trip to Nashville, Tennessee, for the 2020 CMA Fest music festival, which was cancelled by organizers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of all festival goers, artists and production staff, right after the outbreak occurred. Six APA shareholders awarded their valued customers as winners in the promotion. The three grand prize winners awarded trips were: Mary Bogdanovich of Stephenson Truck Repair, customer of Lincoln Clutch & Brake in Lincoln, Nebraska; Ralph Daley of Cee J’s Transportation, customer of All European Auto Supply in Ferndale, Michigan; and Dan Caldwell of Douglas Automotive Repair, customer of Peterborough Automotive in Peterborough, Ontario Canada. Three runner up $1,000 cash prizes were presented to: John Boudreau of Loftus Auto Clinic, customer of A.P.M. Limited in Moncton, New Brunswick Canada; Jennifer Kerr of CR’s Motor Car Co., customer of M&C Foreign Parts in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; and Eddie Zamora of Rotolo Chevrolet, customer of Morris Automotive Supply in Fontana, California. “The COVID-19 restrictions made awarding the prize was a bit of a challenge with social distancing precautions but we were able to get it done. Mary was really excited about being a grand prize winner even though trip was cancelled. We appreciate her business and are glad we could be a bright spot in her day while everything is so squirrely right now,” said Michael Fuller, owner of Lincoln Clutch & Brake.

