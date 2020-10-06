Connect with us

ANSED’s Ultimate Electrical Troubleshooter

The electrical circuit troubleshooting tester features a color-coded screen that gives an easy-to-see status of the circuit.
ANSED Diagnostic Solutions introduces the new HU31025 SCOPE+, electrical circuit troubleshooting tester, made by HUBITOOLS in Europe, a market leader and creator of innovative diagnostic tools.

Innovative color-coded screens give the technician an easy-to-see status of the circuit. For example, when measuring voltage, the color-coded screen indicates green (OK), yellow (caution), red (no), or blue (over limit).

Measures: Amps draw without removing fuses, voltage (max 50VDC), cranking volts with auto HOLD function, resistance (Ohms), frequency with peak to peak volts (up to 20 kHz), duty cycle, continuity test, and diode/LED test.

ANSED Diagnostic Solutions Electrical Troubleshooter

The HU31025 SCOPE+ is an essential instrument for any technician working on today’s vehicles. Extremely easy to use, but comprehensive, it is great to use in conjunction with the HU31035 Sensor Simulator.

For more information anseddiagnostics.com.

ANSED's Ultimate Electrical Troubleshooter

SK’s Flex Head Ratchet Offers Strength, Flexibility And Precision

Milwaukee Tool Adds New M12 ROVER Flood Light

JASPER Expands Chrysler 68RFE Transmission Product Line
