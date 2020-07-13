ANCO Releases 2020 Wiper Blade Application Guide

Trico Products Corp. has announced that the ANCO 2020 Wiper Blade Application Guide is now available. Designed for automotive technicians, counter professionals and consumers, the guide provides details on all available ANCO wiper blades, which are listed by product line, vehicle year, make and model.

Click Here to Read More

The 216-page guide provides details on all of ANCO’s products, including new part numbers for Contour and Profile beam wiper blade lines — all laid out in a visually appealing, easy-to-use format, the company says.

“Our latest product application guide further expands our coverage with retail customers and service professionals in mind,” said Michal Kutek, associate product manager at TRICO. “From passenger cars to light trucks, beam-style or conventional wiper blades, ANCO has the solution for all types of vehicles for the best and safest visibility.”

This new guide also introduces the ANCO universal rear blade UR-Series, which provides 360 degrees of clear driving visibility with advanced beam technology for an improved streak-free wipe, according to ANCO.

To request a copy of the ANCO 2020 Wiper Blade Application Guide, or for additional information about ANCO and its products, contact your local TRICO Group sales representative or visit ancowipers.com.