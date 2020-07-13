Connect with us

Products

ANCO Releases 2020 Wiper Blade Application Guide

The 216-page guide provides details on all of ANCO’s products, including new part numbers for Contour and Profile beam wiper blade lines.
Advertisement
 

on

Trico Products Corp. has announced that the ANCO 2020 Wiper Blade Application Guide is now available. Designed for automotive technicians, counter professionals and consumers, the guide provides details on all available ANCO wiper blades, which are listed by product line, vehicle year, make and model.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The 216-page guide provides details on all of ANCO’s products, including new part numbers for Contour and Profile beam wiper blade lines — all laid out in a visually appealing, easy-to-use format, the company says.

“Our latest product application guide further expands our coverage with retail customers and service professionals in mind,” said Michal Kutek, associate product manager at TRICO. “From passenger cars to light trucks, beam-style or conventional wiper blades, ANCO has the solution for all types of vehicles for the best and safest visibility.”

This new guide also introduces the ANCO universal rear blade UR-Series, which provides 360 degrees of clear driving visibility with advanced beam technology for an improved streak-free wipe, according to ANCO.

To request a copy of the ANCO 2020 Wiper Blade Application Guide, or for additional information about ANCO and its products, contact your local TRICO Group sales representative or visit ancowipers.com.   

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Magnetize Your Pegboard With Magna-Peg

Snap-on Introduces New Trim Pad Tool Set

Eppco Offers Gloves, Fender Covers And More

Lisle Offers Button Connector Pliers

Advertisement

on

ANCO Releases 2020 Wiper Blade Application Guide

on

Knipex Pipe Cutters For Multilayer And Pneumatic Hoses

on

Snap-on Powers Techs And Lights Up Dark Storage Drawers

on

Autel US Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY’s ‘ThirdGear’ Features Integrated Appointment Booking

Products: Knipex Pipe Cutters For Multilayer And Pneumatic Hoses

Products: Snap-on Powers Techs And Lights Up Dark Storage Drawers

Products: Autel US Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage

News: Nominations Open For New AAPEX Service And Repair Awards

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect