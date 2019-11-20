Featured/Anchor Industries
ago

Anchor Industries Tech Tip: GM Stud Shearing Problems

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Check Out The November Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

Base Engine Tech Boom

Dayco Tech Tip: Long-Lasting Vehicle Belts

Anchor Industries Tech Tip: GM Stud Shearing Problems

Maintenance Matters: What Winter Can Do To Battery Life

WIX Filters Tech Tip: Collapsed Oil Filter Diagnostics

Snap-on Releases New Tools For More Comfortable, Efficient, Effective Work

Trakmotive Tech Tip: Window Regulator Installation

NGK Tech Tip: Leading Cause Of Ignition Coil Failure

Mitchell1 Tech Tip: Stuck Buick Turbo

Anchor transmission mount #2897 also fits 2000-2005 Buick, Pontiac and Oldsmobile vehicles with the 3.8L engine. The 2897 mount has grooves on the bottom metal mounting plate and needs to be aligned with the notches on the vehicle’s frame. If not properly aligned, the torque from the engine can twist the mount out of position and shear off the stud, resulting in a loud clunking noise and increased drivetrain vibration. 

During installation, carefully inspect the position of the mount’s recessed slots at the bottom of the mounting plate to make sure of proper alignment with the notches on the vehicle’s frame. This will help eliminate sheering of the mount stud. 

Note: It is also important to not over torque the transmission mount bolt. The proper torque specification for this application is 52 ft/lbs.

Courtesy of Anchor Industries. For more information go to anchor-online.com.

Show Full Article