AMSOIL Introduces Powersports Antifreeze & Coolant

AMSOIL has introduced a new Powersports Antifreeze & Coolant designed to cool high-revving, hot-running powersports engines. Formulated to handle the harsh operating conditions in which these applications operate, AMSOIL Powersports Antifreeze & Coolant offers the convenience of using one product for various powersports equipment.

AMSOIL Powersports Antifreeze & Coolant features an ethylene-glycol formulation that meets OEM recommendations. It provides an extended five-year service life with excellent boil-over protection up to 226 F (108°C) and freeze protection down to -34°F (-37°C). With a borate-, nitrite- and phosphate-free blend, it maximizes coolant life and helps prevent cooling-system scale and deposits. Robust corrosion inhibitors fight corrosion and cavitation while protecting metal surfaces from wear.

AMSOIL Powersports Antifreeze & Coolant is pre-mixed 50/50 with high-purity water, offering more convenience to consumers by eliminating the hassle of measuring and mixing fluids. It is available in convenient quart packaging and suitable for use in motorcycles, dirt bikes, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles, outboard motors and personal watercraft.

