AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Diesel Oil for Smaller Diesel Engines

AMSOIL has introduced two new 100% synthetic diesel oils engineered to meet the demands of diesel engines in smaller, half-ton pickups and other passenger vehicles. Available in 0W-20 and 5W-30 viscosities, new AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Diesel Oil provides great protection and performance with up to 6X better wear protection than required by industry standards.

AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Diesel Oil delivers outstanding protection during heavy use and extreme operating temperatures. It protects turbochargers and emissions systems, helping to extend engine life. AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Diesel Oil minimizes oil consumption while providing superior engine cleanliness. It helps smaller diesel engines maintain power and fuel efficiency while reducing maintenance costs and downtime.

AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Diesel Oil is recommended for the drain intervals specified by the OEM. Drain intervals may be extended beyond the OEM-recommended interval with oil analysis. It is specifically engineered for use in smaller American diesel pickups, vans, cars and SUVs that require any of the following specifications:

0W-20: GM dexosD

5W-30: GM dexosD; dexos2; Chrysler MS-11106; Ford WSS-M2C214-B1; ACEA C3

Neither oil is suitable for use in applications that require an API CK-4 (or prior) specification. For more information: AMSOIL.com.