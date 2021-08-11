Connect with us

Podcasts

AMN Drivetime: Schaeffler’s Eric Steinbecher

While he may have started his career at Porsche, Eric tells Bill it was the aftermarket he wishes he had found sooner.
 

on

One might think working at Porsche would be the pinnacle of any car lover’s career, however Eric Steinbecher, president Automotive Aftermarket – Americas, Schaeffler, says it is the automotive aftermarket that he wishes he had found sooner. “Everyone who works in the aftermarket knows that you get addicted – addicted to the industry and to the people,” Steinbecher said during his conversation with Bill Babcox in the AMN Drivetime podcast studio. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Steinbecher began his career in the automotive industry as an intern with Ford Motor Co. in Germany. From there, he moved on to internships with Porsche before joining Visteon in a full-time position. He’s now been with Schaeffler for 10 years, having spent the past three working here in the U.S. as President of the Automotive Aftermarket – Americas, responsible for the Americas region from Canada to Argentina.

In the 23-minute podcast, Eric and Bill talk about everything from the best and worst drivers around the globe, to proudest career moments, as well as some of the most significant technology changes taking place in the aftermarket today, including in the EV space.

Advertisement

Listen in here to this week’s full episode with Eric Steinbecher, president Automotive Aftermarket – Americas, Schaeffler.

AMN Drivetime with Bill Babcox is presented by Litens and published by aftermarketNews.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Podcasts: AMN Drivetime: 6 Decades Of Great Stories To Tell

Podcasts: Understanding How Rental Car Insurance Impacts Your Shop

Podcasts: Training Still Matters, Regardless Of The Method

Podcasts: Customer Communication: Lessons From Virtual AAPEX Experience

Advertisement

on

AMN Drivetime: Schaeffler’s Eric Steinbecher

on

AMN Drivetime: Catching Up With Industry Icon Kathleen Schmatz

on

S.O.S Podcast- Make It Easier To Get Paid For Your Services

on

Podcast: One On One With Johnny G's GOAT
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Performing An ADAS Sensor Calibration

Podcasts: AMN Drivetime: Schaeffler’s Eric Steinbecher

External Engine: Balancing Combustion Forces

News: MEMA Issues Statement On Revision Of SAFE Vehicles Rule

News: ASE Presents Chairman’s Scholarship For 2021-‘22

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Performing An ADAS Sensor Calibration

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Right Filter Recommendation Depends on Driving Habits

Sponsored Content

For Maximized Uptime, Don’t Neglect U-Joints

Sponsored Content

Delphi Technologies Training Series: How to Service Ignition Coils
Connect
UnderhoodService