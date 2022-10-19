 AMN Drivetime Quick Hit: AAPEX 2022
AMN Drivetime Quick Hit: AAPEX 2022

Check out this fun and fast-paced conversation with Bill Hanvey and Paul McCarthy as the countdown to AAPEX 2022 begins.
Check out this fun and fast-paced conversation with Bill Hanvey and Paul McCarthy as the countdown to AAPEX 2022 begins.

Just in case you weren’t already excited for AAPEX 2022, this AMN Drivetime Quick Hit conversation with Auto Care’s Bill Hanvey and AASA’s Paul McCarthy, co-owners of the AAPEX show, will get you pumped up for this year’s event. AAPEX 2022 will take place Nov. 1-3 in Las Vegas.

In this new format from the AMN Drivetime podcast, host and CEO Bill Babcox sits down with Auto Care’s Bill Hanvey and AASA’s Paul McCarthy for a quick 13-minute chat that runs the gamut from what’s new and exciting at this year’s show to everyone’s favorite watering hole off the show floor.

To check out other podcasts from AMN Drivetime, click here.

AMN Drivetime is sponsored by Litens.

In this article:, ,
