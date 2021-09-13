Connect with us

Podcasts

AMN Drivetime: NTN’s Kevin Judge

Judge shares the lessons he learned from his early mentors that he carries with him in his current role.
 

on

Kevin Judge, vice president of sales and marketing at NTN Bearing, started his journey in the industry without even knowing what a shock absorber was. With the help of his mentors and connections within the industry, Judge was able to work his way up and gain experience that he can now share with young professionals. In Episode 6 of the AMN Drivetime Podcast with Bill Babcox, Judge shares his industry advice and the lessons he has learned from his early mentors that he carries with him in his current role. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

View or listen to the full episode here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Podcasts: S.O.S. Podcast – Don’t Be Intimidated By Digital Inspections

Podcasts: AMN Drivetime: Schaeffler’s Eric Steinbecher

Podcasts: AMN Drivetime: Catching Up With Industry Icon Kathleen Schmatz

Podcasts: S.O.S Podcast- Make It Easier To Get Paid For Your Services

Advertisement

on

AMN Drivetime: NTN’s Kevin Judge

on

AMN Drivetime: The Group’s Larry Pavey

on

S&S Tire's Swentzel: Secrets To Longevity In The Tire Business

on

S.O.S. Podcast - How Text-To-Pay Eliminates Payment Headaches
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: Video: Keys To Evaluating Your Labor Rate

Video: VIDEO: When Should A Sprocket Be Replaced?

Podcasts: AMN Drivetime: The Group’s Larry Pavey

Podcasts: AMN Drivetime: NTN’s Kevin Judge

Opinion: How Much Does The Other Guy Make?

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
Video: Keys To Evaluating Your Labor Rate

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

What’s the Difference Between New and Remanufactured Water Pumps?
Connect
UnderhoodService