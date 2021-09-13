AMN Drivetime: NTN’s Kevin Judge

Kevin Judge, vice president of sales and marketing at NTN Bearing, started his journey in the industry without even knowing what a shock absorber was. With the help of his mentors and connections within the industry, Judge was able to work his way up and gain experience that he can now share with young professionals. In Episode 6 of the AMN Drivetime Podcast with Bill Babcox, Judge shares his industry advice and the lessons he has learned from his early mentors that he carries with him in his current role.