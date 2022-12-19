AMN Drivetime: MEMA Leaders Chat About The Future

In mid-November, the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) made a major announcement about a new business structure to better position the organization and the vehicle supplier community for the future. The 118-year-old organization will now operate under one umbrella — MEMA — and will represent automotive and commercial vehicle suppliers with two groups: MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Group and MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers Group. The association will formally kick off the new brand and organizational structure in January 2023, however in the meantime, Bill Long, president & CEO, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association; Paul McCarthy, president MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers; Marc Blackman, president & CEO, Gold Eagle and Chairman, MEMA Board of Directors; sat down with Bill Babcox to share a few updates on the reorganization.

In this AMN Drivetime podcast, Babcox, Long, McCarthy and Blackman discuss the following:

0:55 Updates on the initial announcement and the significant benefits this realignment will offer MEMA members

02:52 – Who makes up membership in the two new divisions

05:15 – Primary areas of industry disruption the new MEMA will focus on

13:11 – Marc Blackman’s perspective as the leader of a supplier business

15:42 – How issues like Reshoring and Labor Reform impact the vehicle supplier industry

18:25 – How the aftermarket specifically will be strengthened by this realignment and how it offers a stronger voice on Right to Repair

23:43 – Keeping members informed and educated on the latest emerging technologies

26:13 – Expectations for supply chain challenges this coming year

33:01 – What are the MEMA Centers of Excellence

AMN Drivetime is sponsored by Litens.