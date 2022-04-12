 AMN Drivetime Chats With NTN’s Charles Harris (VIDEO) – UnderhoodService
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

AMN Drivetime Video

on

AMN Drivetime Chats With NTN's Charles Harris (VIDEO)

on

AMN Drivetime: NGK's Brian Norko (VIDEO)

on

AASA President Paul McCarthy On 'AMN Drivetime'

on

Roger McCollum Says Leadership Starts Voluntarily (VIDEO)
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Air Cleaners and Carbureted Vehicles (VIDEO) Video
play

Air Cleaners and Carbureted Vehicles (VIDEO)

AMN Drivetime Chats With NTN's Charles Harris (VIDEO) Video
play

AMN Drivetime Chats With NTN's Charles Harris (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime Chats With NTN’s Charles Harris (VIDEO)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

With more than 30 years in the automotive aftermarket, Harris has a lot of inspiration to share.
Advertisement

A native of “Honeymoon City” Niagara Falls, New York, Charles Harris began his aftermarket career after graduating with degrees in both Business and Marketing from Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. An experienced sales executive, Harris has spent more than 30 years in the automotive aftermarket, holding executive management roles at such well-known names as Tenneco, Monroe, TMD Friction and ASC Airtex before joining NTN.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Harris joined NTN in 2019 as the director of sales – Automotive Aftermarket and in October 2021 was promoted to vice president of sales and marketing. In his tenure with NTN, he has overseen the restructuring of the automotive aftermarket sales team and the growth of NTN’s market share in the traditional automotive aftermarket, heavy-duty, and fleet market channels. 

Throughout his career, Charles has focused on the value of people and developing their ability to communicate and execute, which generates organizational growth. In the podcast, Harris shares that his work with his team is his proudest accomplishment: “I think my proudest achievement has to do with my people and the teams that I’ve built. When I look back now on some of the people and how they excelled under my leadership in the business – not only becoming just regional managers, being sales directors, being VPs within the industry – that that’s what makes me most proud.”

Advertisement

In this exclusive AMN Drivetime interview, Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox sits down with Harris to learn more about what makes a great salesperson successful today, how to stay ahead of the curve, where Charles gets his motivation and more.

In this episode, Bill and Charles talk about:

1:52 What makes a great salesman in the aftermarket today?

2:48 Most memorable story from early days on the road

5:25: How to stay ahead of the curve in today’s fast-evolving industry

6:30: Proudest moments in Charles’ career

8:38 A closer look at the NTN Sales & Marketing team

10:04 What motivates Charles to stay focused (spoiler alert: It’s his grandkids!)

11:05 Drivetime’s new Lightning Round!

AMN Drivetime” is sponsored by Litens.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

AMN Drivetime Video: AMN Drivetime: Vange Proimos (VIDEO)

AMN Drivetime Video: AMN DriveTime: Bill Long (Video)

AMN Drivetime Video: AMN DriveTime: Sue Godschalk (Video)

AMN Drivetime Video: AMN DriveTime: Bill Hanvey (Video)

Advertisement

Subscribe

About

Location

  • Babcox Media
  • 3550 Embassy Parkway
  • Akron, OH 44333-8318
  • p: (330) 670-1234
  • f: (330) 670-0874

Babcox [email protected]

Connect
UnderhoodService