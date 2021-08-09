AMN Drivetime: Catching Up With Industry Icon Kathleen Schmatz

In episode 2 of AMN Drivetime, Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox talks with industry icon Kathleen Schmatz. The two longtime friends and colleagues chat about Schmatz’s remarkable career, with her beginnings writing press releases on a typewriter to eventually leading one of the nation’s leading trade associations.

Click Here to Read More

The AMN Drivetime podcast entertains and educates listeners, conversing with today’s top aftermarket drivers and industry leaders who are having an impact on the automotive aftermarket industry. This bi-monthly podcast offers candid, one-on-one conversations between Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox and notable figures in the automotive aftermarket, sharing their experiences and life lessons as they have traveled the aftermarket.

Bill Babcox is the third generation to run the Akron, Ohio-based media business and not only has a number of great stories and insights to share, but also has had the good fortune to get to know a number of fascinating people in the automotive aftermarket today. Tune in to these captivating conversations covering topics ranging from key industry issues to the deep personal insights developed over years of experience in this dynamic industry.