AMN Drivetime: Bill Long (Video)

From first jobs crashing a NAPA Delivery vehicle to today leading the nation’s top association for motor and equipment suppliers, Bill Long says he really got his start in this industry on the “ground floor.”

Click Here to Read More

Long started going to races when he was 4 with his dad who was a NASCAR official. Long himself spent time as a chief starter, a race control director and other roles in racing, which led to jobs at NASCAR in Daytona Beach, and the IndyCar series, where he spent 5 seasons at IMS. About working in racing, Long said “There’s a lot to be learned and a lot of challenges and many of them are transferrable to this industry.”

Regardless of the role, Long is known for his calm and affable demeanor. Perhaps it can be attributed to one of the key mantras passed down by mentors, which he shared in the podcast: “Seek first to understand before being understood.”