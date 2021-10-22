 AMN Drivetime: Bill Long (Video) – UnderhoodService
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

AMN Drivetime Video

on

AMN Drivetime: Bill Long (Video)

on

Understanding Dual Mass Flywheels (VIDEO)

on

VIDEO: Understanding How Dual Clutch Systems Operate

on

Replace All Timing-Chain Components At The Same Time (VIDEO)
Auto Pros on the Road banner
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Understanding Dual Mass Flywheels (VIDEO) Video
play

Understanding Dual Mass Flywheels (VIDEO)

VIDEO: Understanding How Dual Clutch Systems Operate Video
play

VIDEO: Understanding How Dual Clutch Systems Operate

Current Digital Issue

October 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime: Bill Long (Video)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

From first jobs crashing a NAPA Delivery vehicle to today leading the nation’s top association for motor and equipment suppliers, Bill Long says he really got his start in this industry on the “ground floor.”
Advertisement

From first jobs crashing a NAPA Delivery vehicle to today leading the nation’s top association for motor and equipment suppliers, Bill Long says he really got his start in this industry on the “ground floor.”

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Long started going to races when he was 4 with his dad who was a NASCAR official. Long himself spent time as a chief starter, a race control director and other roles in racing, which led to jobs at NASCAR in Daytona Beach, and the IndyCar series, where he spent 5 seasons at IMS. About working in racing, Long said “There’s a lot to be learned and a lot of challenges and many of them are transferrable to this industry.” 

Regardless of the role, Long is known for his calm and affable demeanor. Perhaps it can be attributed to one of the key mantras passed down by mentors, which he shared in the podcast: “Seek first to understand before being understood.”

Advertisement

Be sure to check out the full video to hear more about Long’s remarkable career and see some of the many photographic memories he’s captured and shared for AMN.

Advertisement
In this article:
Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService