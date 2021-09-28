 AMN Drivetime: Bill Hanvey
on

AMN Drivetime: Bill Hanvey

on

AMN Drivetime: The Group’s Larry Pavey

on

AMN Drivetime: NTN’s Kevin Judge

on

S&S Tire's Swentzel: Secrets To Longevity In The Tire Business
AMN Drivetime: Bill Hanvey

 

This episode dives into a number of important topics while also reflecting back on milestone career moments.
In this latest episode of AMN Drivetime with Bill Babcox, we hear from Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association. In this rich and candid conversation, Hanvey not only shares a little bit about the leaders and mentors who “took a chance” on him at the start of his career, but also shares his most memorable career highlight, sitting down with President George W. Bush.

Babcox and Hanvey also dive deep into a number of important industry topics including the supply chain shortage, the outlook for EVs, and the years of grassroots advocacy that went into the association winning “Essential Business” status for the automotive aftermarket. Relatable and relevant, this is an episode you won’t want to miss.

The AMN Drivetime podcast entertains and educates listeners, conversing with today’s top aftermarket drivers and industry leaders who are having an impact on the automotive aftermarket industry. This bi-monthly podcast offers candid, one-on-one conversations between Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox and notable figures in the automotive aftermarket, sharing their experiences and life lessons as they have traveled the aftermarket.

Bill Babcox is the third generation to run the Akron, Ohio-based media business and not only has a number of great stories and insights to share, but also has had the good fortune to get to know a number of fascinating people in the automotive aftermarket today. Tune in to these captivating conversations covering topics ranging from key industry issues to the deep personal insights developed over years of experience in this dynamic industry.

