AMN Drivetime: 6 Decades Of Great Stories To Tell

After six decades in the aftermarket, John R. Washbish is not only a top leader but the industry’s favorite storyteller.
 

Popular speaker and industry veteran John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, got his start in the aftermarket in the late 50s at his father’s warehouse distributorship. Needless to say, after six decades in the business, this southern gentleman can tell a great story. In fact, he shares quite a few of them in the latest episode of AMN Drivetime with Bill Babcox. This is an episode you don’t want to miss.

The AMN Drivetime podcast entertains and educates listeners, conversing with today’s top aftermarket drivers and industry leaders who are having an impact on the automotive aftermarket industry. This bi-monthly podcast offers candid, one-on-one conversations between Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox and notable figures in the automotive aftermarket, sharing their experiences and life lessons as they have traveled the aftermarket.

Bill Babcox is the third generation to run the Akron, Ohio-based media business and not only has a number of great stories and insights to share, but also has had the good fortune to get to know a number of fascinating people in the automotive aftermarket today. Tune in to these captivating conversations covering topics ranging from key industry issues to the deep personal insights developed over years of experience in this dynamic industry.

