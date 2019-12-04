News/American Powertrain
American Powertrain Introduces New 6-Speed X-Factor Crossmember For Early Model Mustangs

American Powertrain now offers a bolt-in aluminum crossmember for 1964-73 Ford Mustangs designed to fit TREMEC 6-speed transmissions that requires no modifications to the tunnel or chassis for installation. The crossmember features a black powder coat finish and comes complete with both grade 8 mounting hardware and an adjustable mounting pad.

Made in the USA using modular construction, all X-Factor crossmembers are constructed from T-6061 aluminum that is both lightweight and strong making it ideal for street or track applications. All X-Factor crossmembers come with a lifetime warranty against breakage.

