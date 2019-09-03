News/American Powertrain
ago

American Powertrain Announces New Pro-Fit 5- And 6-Speed System For 1978-1987 GM G Body Vehicles

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

American Powertrain, the world’s largest TREMEC dealer, is now introducing the next generation Pro-Fit 5- and 6-speed system for 1978-1988 GM G Body

Designed around the TREMEC TKO 5-speed and the dual overdrive Magnum 6-speed transmissions, the Pro-Fit kits features a custom adjustable cross member, custom high-strength driveshaft, trans mount, offset shifter and speedo solution. The G-body hydraulic clutch kit also is available to complete the conversion to three pedals.

American Powertrain has all the parts and pieces of the Pro-Fit kits available separately so it can be built to fit the needs of the project. A full assortment of bell housings, clutches, flywheels and drive line parts are available from American Powertrain.

All Pro-Fit kits are covered by American Powertrain’s two-year warranty and includes extended hours tech support.

