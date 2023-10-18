 AMC Introduces 1 Gallon Eco‐Pack for BUGOFF

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

American Manufacturing Co. (AMC) is proud to introduce a first‐to‐market innovative packaging solution: The BUGOFF Eco‐Pack. This unique packaging allows users to effortlessly prepare 1 Gallon of premium 3‐in‐1 formula BUGOFF Ultra‐Concentrated Windshield Washer Fluid while making significant strides in reducing plastic waste and landfill impact.

Driving Innovations in Windshield Washer Fluid and Sustainable Car Maintenance

American Manufacturing Co. (AMC) has consistently aimed to meet the evolving needs of automotive consumers for over 30 years. The company says, The BUGOFF Eco‐Pack is a testament to it’s commitment to creating practical solutions that fulfill consumer demands, including a 3‐in‐1 premium formula engineered to effectively eliminate stubborn bug grime, repel water, and guarantee a streak‐free windshield.

This innovative Eco‐Pack also stands out for its environmentally conscious design, promoting a sustainable approach to car maintenance. It significantly reduces plastic usage by up to 93% compared to conventional packaging, benefiting the environment by curbing plastic waste and minimizing the need for bulky gallon containers. Tailored to be a grab‐and‐go product, it’s easily stored in your car’s storage areas for quick access, and with a simple tear and open mechanism, users can effortlessly pour the contents, adding water to transform them into BUGOFF Ultra‐ Concentrated Windshield Washer Fluid.

“We are thrilled to introduce our latest product, the BUGOFF Ultra‐Concentrated Windshield Washer Fluid Eco‐Pack,” said Ruddy Gascon, CEO of American Manufacturing Co. “Our dedicated team of skilled chemists and product designers has put their expertise into creating a solution that not only embraces sustainability and environmental friendliness but also goes above and beyond to meet our customers’ expectations. We genuinely believe this product will set a new standard for convenience and eco‐consciousness in the aftermarket automotive industry.”

The new Eco‐Pack for BUGOFF Ultra‐Concentrated Windshield Washer Fluid will be showcased at the AAPEX 2023 New Product Exhibition, which will take place from October 31 to November 2 at the Venetian Exposition Center in Las Vegas, NV. Visitors to the American Manufacturing Co. booth A2846 will have the opportunity to learn more about the product, its features, and its benefits firsthand. Company representatives will be available to answer any questions and provide additional information.

For More Information: Visit www.americanmfgco.com

