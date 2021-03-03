Connect with us
Ambient Temperatures And Diesel Engines

 

Treating diesel fuel with the correct additives can help save you from being stuck on the side of the road due to gelling/freezing.
You’ve probably seen or maybe you’ve even been a diesel truck stuck on the side of the road in the winter. What happened? They took a load of fuel that wasn’t ready for that day’s ambient temperature. Because diesel fuel can gel/freeze due to large temperature swings, we discuss reasons why diesel owners should be treating their fuel with additives year-round in the AMSOIL Garage.

