 Always Vacuum Before Replacing Air Filters (Video)
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Always Vacuum Before Replacing Air Filters (Video)

on

Priming Concentric Slave Cylinders Before Installation (VIDEO)

on

Advisors Need Product Knowledge, Too (ASE C1 Test Prep Video

on

Maintenance IQ: Installing An Oil Filter (VIDEO)
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Always Vacuum Before Replacing Air Filters (Video) Video
play

Always Vacuum Before Replacing Air Filters (Video)

Priming Concentric Slave Cylinders Before Installation (VIDEO) Video
play

Priming Concentric Slave Cylinders Before Installation (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Always Vacuum Before Replacing Air Filters (Video)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

When replacing an air filter, why would a vacuum be the most essential tool? This video is sponsored by FRAM.

Advertisement

One of the most essential tools for replacing an air filter is not a screwdriver or 10mm socket, it is a vacuum cleaner. Outside of the air filter housing, dirt and leaves can accumulate. These need to be removed before the cover to the air filter is removed for inspection.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Inside the air filter housing, larger pieces of leaves and even rocks could be at the bottom. You may even see accumulations of sand. When the old filter is removed, debris trapped in the pleats can fall into the housing

Rodents love to store food in the housing and even make it into a home. Chipmunks like to store nuts, while mice prefer pet food. As for bedding materials, mice and chipmunks love to destroy hood liners for a soft, comfortable bed like on this Toyota.

If there is pet food, advise them that they may need a new method to store cat or dog food in the garage. Using a vacuum to remove this stuff housing will give a new filter a longer life.

Advertisement

As for keeping the rodents from nesting, the jury is still out on this one. Some remedies include Irish Spring soap, dryer sheets and pine-scented air fresheners stashed under the hood. Some online gurus even advise spraying the tires with deer scent. You can leave this part up to the customer.

This video is sponsored by FRAM

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

AMN Drivetime Video: Roger McCollum Says Leadership Starts Voluntarily (VIDEO)

Video: Why Does A Fuel Pump Have Springs? (VIDEO)

Video: What Is The Fuel Level? (VIDEO)

Video: Ignition Parts Trace Legacy To Yesterday’s Innovation (Video)

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService