Aluminum Protectant (VIDEO)

Did you know that automatic transmission fluid and other hydraulic fluids do not protect aluminum from wear? This means that aluminum that is in contact with steel or other aluminum parts such as valve bodies, servo boards and pistons is not protected and can lead to premature failure due to wear and warranty comebacks.

The transmission experts at Lubegard are proud to introduce Lubegard Aluminum Protection, part number 19300. Due to the differences in the chemical properties of aluminum and iron most of the boundary lubricants designed for ferris materials fail to form protective films on aluminum. Transmission fluids are simply not formulated to protect aluminum. Even high strength grade aluminum such as 6061 can wear rapidly when in contact with harder steel surfaces. Valve bodies and automatic transmissions made of aluminum are used to direct automatic transmission fluid to solenoids and valves as the transmission up shifts and downshifts. These aluminum valve bodies contain steel valves that move in the aluminum valve body. Not only do the valves move but they cycle rapidly to control downstream pressures in an operation called pulse pressure modulation. This sliding and vibration of the steel valves will wear out the bore of the valve body to the point that pressure is compromised, resulting in internal leakage causing the transmission to malfunction and eventually fail.

Lubegard Aluminum Protectant provides anti-wear protection for aluminum that is in contact with metal parts such as valve bodies, servo boards and pistons. It reduces aluminum valve body wear by up to 35% when added to factory fill automatic transmission fluids. It can also help prevent torque converter shutter by reducing valve body torque converter circuit wear. Lubegard Aluminum Protectant prolongs the life of aluminum parts and reduces warranty comebacks. It helps prevent torque converter shutter by reducing valve body torque converter circuit wear. It adds anti-wear properties to new and used fluids. It is also ideal for commercial vehicles and stop and go driving, and is safe for yellow metals.

