Alliance Staff Work From Home Amid COVID-19 Orders

As cities around the nation shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc. staff members continue to represent Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper while working remotely. The program group has stepped up to become an invaluable resource for its Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper shareholder owners, offering an expansive page of contacts and information, daily webinars, frequent updates and more.

Click Here to Read More

“We’re as committed as ever to serving all the members of our distribution channels, from suppliers to warehouse distributors to shops and stores,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for the Alliance. “Whether we’re in the office together or on virtual meetings together, we at the Alliance continue to develop innovative ways to benefit our members and our industry.”

San Antonio, where Alliance headquarters are based, announced a shelter at home order to take effect beginning at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Adhering to the orders of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, Alliance staff members have taken their work home.



Alliance Parts Warehouse (APW), the Alliance’s warehouse in North Little Rock, Arkansas, continues to operate at full functionality, with additional safety precautions. Neither the state nor local municipalities have yet declared any restrictions. As a part of the automotive repair business, the warehouse workers will be considered “essential” if a quarantine is placed on the state or city and will be able to continue working from the warehouse.



“We’re grateful to all the staff at APW for continuing to show up at the warehouse each day during these times, and we’re grateful to government officials for recognizing the critical role vehicle repair and maintenance plays in day-to-day life and deeming it ‘essential,’” Washbish said.