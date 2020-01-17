Alliance Service Centers Partner With Autotext.me

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc., headquarters for Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper, and Confidence Plus Certified Service Centers, has signed autotext.me as an approved provider for the program group’s Certified Service Center (CSC) program.

Autotext.me offers texting and digital vehicle inspection along with a variety of other integrations. The company automates text message updates on a vehicle’s repair status, such as repair details, recommendations, photos and more. Its partnership with the Alliance will help Certified Service Centers reach customers efficiently and stay ahead of the competition.

“Texting is now a must,” said Dave Jackson, shop owner at 60 Minute Tune, an Auto Value Certified Service Center in Granada Hills, California. “The average response time is just a few minutes. Voicemails go unheard more than half the time, and it may be hours before an email is responded to. A program that integrates with the shops’ process and shop management is crucial.”

The new relationship not only enables a more streamlined texting system for CSCs, but also offers a variety of other tools as well. Autotext.me makes it easy to track work orders, ensures quality control, enables shops to provide rewards for their most loyal customers, and offers an internal chat tool for communicating within the shop.