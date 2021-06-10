Connect with us

News

Alliance Kicks Off Virtual 2021 Summer Shareholder Meeting

 

on

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc. kicked off its virtual Summer Shareholder Meeting Wednesday morning. The meeting is the Alliance’s fourth virtual meeting within 12 months. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

The meeting began Wednesday, June 9, from Alliance headquarters in San Antonio. More than 500 shareholders and channel partners registered for the three-day event. 

“We are excited to host our shareholders and valued channel partners for another engaging virtual event,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance. “I look forward to watching our shareholders continue to grow and collaborate during this meeting and moving forward.”

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. staff rehearse for the 2021 Summer Shareholder Meeting.


The Alliance prepared an action-packed agenda for the meeting. The Wednesday shareholder-only session includes several executive channel partner interviews, departmental updates from the Alliance’s information technology, product, and sales & marketing staff, board of directors interviews, an executive committee report with the Alliance’s board director, secretary, and treasurer, and updates from many of the Alliance’s strategic committees. 

Highlights from the joint shareholder and channel partner general session agenda Thursday include continuations of the executive committee report, strategic committee updates, board of directors interviews, and departmental presentations. The show will also include an industry report from the Alliance’s Channel Partner Advisory Council, who provide a pulse on business, travel, training, AWDA, and more. 

The Alliance will conclude the show Friday with General Session featuring a news-style update from Alliance Parts Warehouse, followed by a principals only meeting. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Automotive Service Professionals Month Has Begun

News: LOCTITE Launches New E-Learning Platform

News: ATI Announces New Technician Apprenticeship Programs

News: Deadline Extended For Pep Boys Technician Scholarships

Advertisement

on

Alliance Kicks Off Virtual 2021 Summer Shareholder Meeting

on

ASE C1 Test Validates Knowledge Of Service Consultant Professionals

on

Carter Fuel Pump Catalog Wins Industry ACPN Award

on

Dayco, Physis Partner To Develop Hybrid EV Modules
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: ASE C1 Test Validates Knowledge Of Service Consultant Professionals

News: Alliance Kicks Off Virtual 2021 Summer Shareholder Meeting

Video: VIDEO: Mass Air Flow Sensor Failure Patterns

Engine: What Turbo Kit Is Right For You?

Fuel: Gasoline Direct Injection Is Better, But Not Perfect

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Mass Air Flow Sensor Failure Patterns

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Turn to Delphi Technologies for Ball Joints

Sponsored Content

Don’t Forget About Ignition When It’s Time for Road Trip Tune-Ups

Sponsored Content

Fight the Engine Effects of Stop-and-Go Traffic

Sponsored Content

Blown Head Gasket Repair on a Ford Diesel Engine
Connect
UnderhoodService