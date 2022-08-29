 Alliance Kicks Off Hawaiian Getaway Sweeps
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Alliance Kicks Off Hawaiian Getaway Sweeps

on

Dorman Introduces New Solutions Catalog 

on

Autel Releases Remote Platform Nationwide

on

Universal Technical Institute Opens 2nd New Campus In 2022
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Fuel Pump Replacement Prep (VIDEO) Video
play

Fuel Pump Replacement Prep (VIDEO)

Women At The Wheel Podcast, Ep. 2: ZF’s Meagan Moody Video
play

Women At The Wheel Podcast, Ep. 2: ZF’s Meagan Moody

Current Digital Issue

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Alliance Kicks Off Hawaiian Getaway Sweeps

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance has announced that 30 lucky grand prize winners, and their guests, are headed to Honolulu, Hawaii, courtesy of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. The trip will include roundtrip airfare for two and hotel accommodations at the beautiful Hilton Hawaiian Village on Waikiki Beach. Winners will enjoy seven days immersed in all that Hawaii has to offer, including delicious meals, exclusive luaus, private snorkeling tours, and special visits to historic Pearl Harbor and Kualoa Ranch.

Advertisement

Entries will be easier than ever with qualifying purchases in the months of September, October and November. Professional technicians will earn entries with every qualifying invoice worth $150. In addition, MyPlace4Parts users will be automatically earn bonus entries each day for every $150 of purchases made through MyPlace4Parts.

“Thank you to our valued channel partners who’ve sponsored this sweepstakes,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. “Selling quality products is fun, add on a trip like this and things get really exciting!”

For more information on the Hawaiian Getaway promotion, visit www.hawaiigetaway2023.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Auto Care’s Fall Leadership Days Registration Open

News: ASE Education Foundation Creates Adopt-A-School Program

News: SMP Awards $20,000 Across Two Scholarships Programs

News: Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Tech OTY Finalists Named

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService