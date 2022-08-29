Alliance Kicks Off Hawaiian Getaway Sweeps

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance has announced that 30 lucky grand prize winners, and their guests, are headed to Honolulu, Hawaii, courtesy of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. The trip will include roundtrip airfare for two and hotel accommodations at the beautiful Hilton Hawaiian Village on Waikiki Beach. Winners will enjoy seven days immersed in all that Hawaii has to offer, including delicious meals, exclusive luaus, private snorkeling tours, and special visits to historic Pearl Harbor and Kualoa Ranch.

Entries will be easier than ever with qualifying purchases in the months of September, October and November. Professional technicians will earn entries with every qualifying invoice worth $150. In addition, MyPlace4Parts users will be automatically earn bonus entries each day for every $150 of purchases made through MyPlace4Parts.

“Thank you to our valued channel partners who’ve sponsored this sweepstakes,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. “Selling quality products is fun, add on a trip like this and things get really exciting!”

For more information on the Hawaiian Getaway promotion, visit www.hawaiigetaway2023.com.