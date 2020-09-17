Alliance Kicks Off Digital Sales & Marketing Forum

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc., began broadcasting its annual Sales & Marketing Forum to a record audience Wednesday morning. Hundreds of sales and marketing personnel from across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Honduras and Colombia tuned in for the meeting, which is taking place virtually for the first time in its history.



“The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance is a family of family businesses. This week is our reunion,” said Ryan Backowski, director of marketing for Auto-Wares Group of Companies and chairman of the Alliance’s Sales & Marketing Committee. “We are thrilled to come together to be inspired by meaningful training seminars, engage in workshops and learn about the latest in parts and services provided by our supplier partners. The Sales and Marketing Forum is always worth the time investment and this year’s event will, again, be an energizing experience for our hundreds of attendees.”

