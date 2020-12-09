Alliance Kicks Off 2020 Winter Shareholder Meeting

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc., headquarters for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper, has kicked off its 2020 Winter Shareholder Meeting. More than 600 shareholder owners and channel partners are registered to attend the virtual event.

“We are excited about the opportunity to reconnect this week,” said Corey Bartlett, chairman of the Alliance board of directors and president and CEO of APH. “Whether virtual or in-person, our meetings provide a fantastic opportunity for Alliance shareholders to share ideas, strategize together, and strengthen the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper brands.”

The annual event began Tuesday evening with a virtual cocktail reception for the Alliance’s Latin America contingent. The Wednesday agenda includes a shareholder-only general session featuring updates from Alliance headquarters and its IT, product, and sales & marketing departments, a report from the Board of Directors Executive Committee, quick-hit interviews with some of the group’s valued channel partners, and a channel partner town hall.

On Thursday afternoon, channel partners will join the shareholders for a second day of general session with an even more action-packed agenda.

Alliance President and CEO John R. Washbish recorded a Santa skit for the Alliance’s virtual 2020 Winter Shareholder Meeting.

John R. Washbish, Alliance president and CEO and host of the meeting, will interview five top-notch vendor leaders for a “CEOs Looking Toward the Future” Channel Partner Panel. He also talks with six members of the Alliance Board of Directors about their take on the future of their companies and their industries.

The NPD Group’s Nathan Shipley will make an appearance in an industry trends update, Auto Care Association’s Bill Hanvey and Automotive Aftermarket Supplier’s Association Paul McCarthy will address attendees on industry advocacy and the political environment, and Fotios Katsardis of TEMOT will share a presentation on the global aftermarket. As always, the Alliance department heads will share updates from headquarters.