Connect with us

News

Alliance Announces Digital Summer Shareholder Meeting

 

on

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. has transitioned its 2020 Summer Shareholder Meeting for the very first time to an interactive digital format. Alliance leadership and the board of directors announced the decision in light of growing concern and recent news updates regarding COVID-19.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

 “The Alliance and our entire Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper organization want to express our concern for all the people of the world as we deal with the uncertain environment we find ourselves living in,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance. “Our thoughts and prayers are especially with those most in need during this crisis.”

The annual meeting, which was initially slated for Chicago, remains scheduled for the beginning of June, with additional details to come. The Alliance remains dedicated to formulating a collaborative, informative, engaging meeting that will provide updates to both shareholder owners and vendors.

“We have tremendous respect, and therefore great concern, for all of our various channel partners,” Washbish said. “To our valued vendors, shareholder owners and professional technicians, we thank you for your continued efforts to keep the world moving.” 

For safety guidelines, resources and contacts, visit the Auto Care Association’s COVID-19 aftermarket business resources page.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Alliance Announces Digital Summer Shareholder Meeting

on

The Network Holds First Virtual Spring Shareholder Meeting

on

Leaders Offer Words Of Wisdom During Challenging Times

on

Vehicle Service, Repair Considered Essential
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces Spray & Stay Grease

Products: Rein Automotive Offers Automatic Transmission Service Kits

Products: US Motor Works Releases Seven New Fuel Pumps

News: The Network Holds First Virtual Spring Shareholder Meeting

News: Leaders Offer Words Of Wisdom During Challenging Times

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect