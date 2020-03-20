Alliance Announces Digital Summer Shareholder Meeting

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. has transitioned its 2020 Summer Shareholder Meeting for the very first time to an interactive digital format. Alliance leadership and the board of directors announced the decision in light of growing concern and recent news updates regarding COVID-19.

“The Alliance and our entire Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper organization want to express our concern for all the people of the world as we deal with the uncertain environment we find ourselves living in,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance. “Our thoughts and prayers are especially with those most in need during this crisis.”

The annual meeting, which was initially slated for Chicago, remains scheduled for the beginning of June, with additional details to come. The Alliance remains dedicated to formulating a collaborative, informative, engaging meeting that will provide updates to both shareholder owners and vendors.

“We have tremendous respect, and therefore great concern, for all of our various channel partners,” Washbish said. “To our valued vendors, shareholder owners and professional technicians, we thank you for your continued efforts to keep the world moving.”

For safety guidelines, resources and contacts, visit the Auto Care Association’s COVID-19 aftermarket business resources page.