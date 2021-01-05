Connect with us

Alliance Announces Aftermarket Jackpot Convention

 



The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. recently announced Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper will be returning to AAPEX for an Aftermarket Jackpot Convention – High Stakes Edition – in 2022.

“The 2015 and 2018 Jackpot Conventions were both huge successes, and we are thrilled to be returning for round three in 2022,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales & marketing at the Alliance. “We cannot wait to be together with our technicians, shop owners, store personnel, warehouse distributors, and valued channel partners next year. We are all in!”

The convention will take place Nov. 1-4, 2022. In addition to visiting the AAPEX show, the Alliance plans on hosting its guests at The Mirage Hotel and Casino.

“The AAPEX show is already a very important event for us,” said Dan Rader, vice president of product and category management at the Alliance. “When we bring our valued customers to Las Vegas to meet face to face with our supplier channel partners, it really doubles down on the opportunities!”

During the 2022 convention, thousands of automotive professionals will fly to Las Vegas for two days on the AAPEX show floor. The event will feature a plethora of business seminars and technical trainings, unforgettable entertainment, and ample opportunities for networking and camaraderie.

“This is fantastic news,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association. “The AAPEX exhibitors have so much to offer to the shops, and that’s a key component of the event. The Alliance really does a great job engaging the shops to make them aware of the whole AAPEX experience, and we value that tremendously.” 

“The Alliance will be very welcome at AAPEX; what a great addition,” AASA President and COO Paul McCarthy said. “Connecting our people – the suppliers and the manufacturers – with the people who use the products, those are the conversations we love to have and the people we want to see.”









