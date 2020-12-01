With its extreme speed, flexibility and accessibility, the Bosch ADS 525X helps technicians resolve issues across a broad range of vehicle makes and models faster and easier than ever before. The ADS 525X offers technicians online repair information at their fingertips, simplifying complicated repair work.

Extreme Speed

With its Quick-Scan capabilities, the ADS 525X can perform all-systems DTC scans under 60 seconds on average, with complete scans taking 30 seconds or less for many vehicles makes and models. With its intuitive user interface and complete pre- and post-scan reporting for all possible systems available for the vehicle, the tool gives technicians the ability to quickly diagnose the issue and receive critical repair information directly to the scanning tool, allowing them to begin repairs faster and overall increasing efficiency.

The ADS 525X’s all new hardware platform using Android 9OS or higher software also provides faster processing and more memory that makes the diagnostic process seamless. With Google Play, users also have the ability to access videos, online resources, productivity tools and more, directly on the device.

Extreme Access

The ADS 525X offers 100% OE-approved service vehicle access, allowing users to unlock the FCA Secure Gateway Module (SGW) found in late-model vehicles seamlessly and in seconds, and fix the most vehicles with OE-level vehicle coverage. The tool is also J2534-compliant VCI for factory programming with an OE subscription and PC. These features are all accessible via the tool’s ultra-crisp, widescreen 8-in. LCD display that provides outstanding visibility indoors and out.