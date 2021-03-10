ALI Introduces Check360 Certified Lift Inspection, New Label

The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) has developed a new lift inspection process for the more than 500 ALI Certified Lift Inspectors across North America to follow when inspecting any car lift, truck lift or other vehicle lift. The Check360 Certified Lift Inspection is a comprehensive examination of the lift structure as well as its electrical and mechanical components. The inspection also includes a review of training logs, operating instructions and safety materials. Check360 lift inspections meet all the requirements of the national safety standard governing lift operation, inspection and maintenance, ANSI/ALI ALOIM (current edition).

The standard requires that all vehicle lifts be inspected by a qualified lift inspector at least annually and provides extensive guidance on what must be inspected. The ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program was introduced in 2012 to provide a resource for standardized lift inspection procedures and qualified lift inspectors to perform them. It was the first – and remains the only – program to establish lift inspector credentials and to independently test and certify inspectors who proved qualified to inspect any type of lift.



The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) introduces Check360 Certified Lift Inspection available exclusively from ALI Certified Lift Inspectors. The new lift inspection process meets all the requirements of the national safety standard governing lift inspection and is the only one backed by ALI. At the conclusion of the inspection, the inspector will apply this new Check360 Certified Lift Inspection label featuring the program mark and a holographic logo.



With the introduction of Check360, ALI has updated the inspection procedures for all lift types and has made it easier for customers to confirm that the inspection they receive is complete and meets all industry standards.

“As the ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program has grown, we’ve seen an increasing number of inspection companies offer multiple tiers of inspection and apply misleading inspection labels to lifts inspected outside of our program parameters,” says R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI president. “To make it easier for customers to have confidence that they’re getting what they paid for – an inspection that meets all the requirements of the national safety standard – we developed a new lift inspection process customers can ask for by name and a new lift inspection label that’s harder to counterfeit. Check360 is the only lift inspection backed by ALI, the organization that’s been protecting lift operators for more than 75 years.”