Alert Stamping Offers Weatherproof Reels

Alert Stamping releases Weatherproof Reels, suitable for indoor and outdoor use. These NEMA 3R-rated reels bring electricity to vehicles for engine block heaters, on-board rechargeable/power outlets and transportation compliance equipment as well as utility and tool operation.

Click Here to Read More

The 3R-rated housings contain 20-ft. 12/3 or 30-ft. 14/3 blue SJTOOW, watertight NEMA 5-15C connector ends, an outdoor illuminated 5-15P plug on a 60-in. blue service cord and a standard fixed wall and ceiling bracket.

The cETLus approved reels also feature swivel wall and side mounts with powder-coated stainless-steel hardware.

For more info: alertstamping.com