Alert Stamping Offers Weatherproof Reels

Bring electricity to vehicles for engine block heaters, power outlets and tool operation.
Alert Stamping releases Weatherproof Reels, suitable for indoor and outdoor use. These NEMA 3R-rated reels bring electricity to vehicles for engine block heaters, on-board rechargeable/power outlets and transportation compliance equipment as well as utility and tool operation.

The 3R-rated housings contain 20-ft. 12/3 or 30-ft. 14/3 blue SJTOOW, watertight NEMA 5-15C connector ends, an outdoor illuminated 5-15P plug on a 60-in. blue service cord and a standard fixed wall and ceiling bracket.

The cETLus approved reels also feature swivel wall and side mounts with powder-coated stainless-steel hardware.

For more info: alertstamping.com

