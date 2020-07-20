Connect with us

AISIN Launches 2 New Automatic Transmission Fluids

The new automatic transmission fluids are for Mazda and Subaru applications.
AISIN World Corp. of America has announced the launch of two new automatic transmission fluids, the ATF-MFZ and the ATF-SHP. ATF-MFZ is formulated for all Mazda vehicles that require Mazda FZ yype automatic transmission fluid. ATF-SHP is formulated for all Subaru vehicles that require Subaru Type HP automatic transmission fluid.

This expands AISIN’s automatic transmission fluid offering to a total of 13 application-specific, fully synthetic automatic transmission fluids.

For more information and complete application coverage on AISIN’s automatic transmission fluids, visit www.aisinaftermarket.com and/or e-mail: [email protected].

