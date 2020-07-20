AISIN Launches 2 New Automatic Transmission Fluids

AISIN World Corp. of America has announced the launch of two new automatic transmission fluids, the ATF-MFZ and the ATF-SHP. ATF-MFZ is formulated for all Mazda vehicles that require Mazda FZ yype automatic transmission fluid. ATF-SHP is formulated for all Subaru vehicles that require Subaru Type HP automatic transmission fluid.
This expands AISIN’s automatic transmission fluid offering to a total of 13 application-specific, fully synthetic automatic transmission fluids.
For more information and complete application coverage on AISIN’s automatic transmission fluids, visit www.aisinaftermarket.com and/or e-mail: [email protected].