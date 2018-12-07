News/Aisin
Aisin Earns Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance 2018 Fill Rate Award

Accepting the award was Charles Pariano, senior manager sales and marketing North America aftermarket, and Larrow Kaufman, sales manager for Aisin.

Aisin was awarded the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance 2018 Fill Rate Award during the General Session of the Alliance Shareholders Winter Meeting, held recently at Turnberry Isle in Aventura, Florida.

“This is an Aisin – One Team Award, as all of us at Aisin are committed to servicing our aftermarket customers with great OE products and fantastic customer service all year long,” said Pariano. “So, for us to receive this award for the third year in a row demonstrates a team effort for everyone and every department here.”

