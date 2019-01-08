Airtex-ASC Expands Fuel And Water Pump Coverage

Airtex-ASC, supplier of premium-quality fuel and water pumps, has added automotive pump coverage for more than 5.8 million vehicles in operation (VIO).

The new fuel pump numbers cover almost 4 million VIO and are available for a variety of popular nameplates, including Ford Mustang, Edge and F Series trucks as well as Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC and Hyundai applications.

The new water pump numbers cover almost 2.5 million VIO, including Nissan Altima, Murano and Rogue and Infiniti QX60.

Beginning this month, Airtex-ASC will institute a new obsolescence program. Customers will receive a list of obsolete parts on an annual basis and have until the end of the calendar year to return those parts for credit.

“All new numbers are in stock and ready to ship,” said Charles Harris, senior director of sales and marketing for Airtex-ASC. “Our new obsolescence program will greatly benefit Airtex-ASC customers by allowing them to return obsolete parts for credit so they can allocate those resources to the most relevant products. It’s one more way that Airtex-ASC continues to set the standard.”