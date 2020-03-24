Aftermarket Essential Businesses Face Inconsistencies

Aftermarket suppliers are facing disruptions to their business due to “shelter-in-place” orders from states, disruptions that go against Homeland Security’s designation of automotive parts manufacturing “essential manufacturing” and automotive repair shops as “essential business.” The Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) is working with supplier members to navigate the situation and take steps to keep appropriate facilities open; AASA has gathered the relevant federal guidelines, continued work to fight for suppliers rights to operate as essential businesses, and is sharing important information on how suppliers can address issues as they arise.

“Bottom line, this country and our economy need appropriate aftermarket facilities, and jobs, to continue in a responsible manner,” commented Paul McCarthy, president and COO of AASA. “We continue to fight hard for our industry and the supplier community in these challenging circumstances.

Automotive aftermarket suppliers should understand the following:

Homeland Security has identified auto repair as essential. We need functioning vehicles to take workers to hospitals and goods to grocery stores. Homeland Security, however, only issues recommendations to states. States and localities are currently responsible for this decision-making.

In addition, the manufacturing of automotive parts has been identified by Homeland security as critical manufacturing.

This logically extends to suppliers’ warehouse/distribution and fulfillment. The analogy is that we are like farmers – no point in keeping grocery stores open if they cannot be supplied.

If you have questions on the critical list, the contact is: [email protected] .

What AASA is doing on behalf of members and the industry: