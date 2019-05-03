Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Announces DENSO As Recipient Of 2019 Receiver’s Choice Award

Dale Hopkins, vice president and chief information officer of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance (left) and Ethan Love, business intelligence manager at the Alliance, presented the Automotive Content Professionals Network 2019 Receiver’s Choice Award to DENSO Products and Services Americas Inc. on May 1 at the ACPN Knowledge Exchange conference in Tampa, Florida.

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance has named DENSO Products and Services Americas Inc. as the winner of the 2019 Receiver’s Choice Award, presented at the Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) Knowledge Exchange Conference on May 1 in Tampa, Fla. DENSO received exceptional ratings in every content category including product details and attributes, marketing descriptions, images and timely delivery of quality data.

“We are very grateful to the Alliance for this recognition” said Duane Meadows, senior specialist content development for DENSO. “This was a team effort involving our catalog, product management and sales teams.”

The Receiver’s Choice Award aims to honors organizations who specialize in accuracy and completeness of content management and recognizes them for providing high-quality content, including Aftermarket Catalog Exchange Standards (ACES), Product Information Exchange Standard (PIES), digital assets and other customer specific formats,

The 2019 award was presented by Alliance’s Vice President and Chief Information Officer Dale Hopkins and Business Intelligence Manager Ethan Love.

ACPN, the only community in the automotive industry that exclusively focuses on the education and professional development needs of content management professionals, promotes industry technology standards and offers a forum for discussion within the industry. Its annual conference was held April 28 through May 1 at the Marriott Tampa Waterside.

ACPN helped to create the data principles of ACES and PIES. Through these efforts, auto care catalog manager members are able to sell more product, reduce costs and increase efficiency through catalogs.