Aftermarket Associations Oppose ‘Cash For Clunkers’

Major automotive aftermarket associations, including the Auto Care Association, Tire Industry Association and Service Station Dealers of American and Allied Trades, the Automotive Oil Change Association, and the Automotive Service Association, sent a letter to Congressional leaders in opposition of a new “Cash for Clunkers” type program from being included in the next COVID-19 stimulus legislation.

The members of these organizations represent automotive service and repair professionals, tire dealers, distributors and manufacturers that depend primarily on post-warranty vehicles for revenue. In 2009, during the Obama Administration, the Consumer Assistance Recycles and Save (CARS) program was implemented as a response to the 2008 recession. The goals of the program were to reinvigorate the automotive industry, improve fuel efficiency and cut carbon dioxide emissions. However, evidence suggests the program functioned as a boon to automakers alone, the associations state. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) and Brookings Institution also raised questions about whether the program was successful in stimulating the economy.

The letter the aftermarket associations to Congress states:

What we do know is that this $3 billion program removed approximately 700,000 vehicles from independent automotive repair shops. These vehicles were destroyed by the federal government after taxpayer dollars were spent up to $4500 per vehicle. The program was beneficial to auto manufacturers rather than acting as a stimulus to the entire automotive industry.

“As a result of the economic devastation resulting from the COVID-19 crisis, Congress should focus its efforts on helping the country and more specifically, the entire transportation sector get back on its feet,” said Bill Hanvey, president & CEO, Auto Care Association. “While the Cash for Clunkers program might benefit the bottom line of the vehicle manufacturers, it fails to deliver effective aid to those that need it most: the small- and medium-sized businesses that repair and maintain vehicles and the Americans who own them.”